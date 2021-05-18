Hamas Rockets Hit Aid Convoy At Israel-Gaza Border Crossings

Israel Defense Forces said Hamas fired mortar shells at two Israel-Gaza crossings, affecting the passage of crucial aid.

"We very much welcome the Israeli authorities opening of Kerem Shalom crossing for essential humanitarian supplies, nine days into the crisis."

A much-needed window of life-saving help already slammed shut.

Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing and Erez crossing -- two passages from Israel to Gaza -- Tuesday.

Humanitarian groups applauded as they started bringing in essential medical supplies, COVID-19 vaccines and food.

But just hours later, Israeli defense forces said Hamas fired mortar shells at both passages, killing two workers and injuring 11 including one IDF soldier.

Israel’s foreign ministry said only eight of 40 trucks loaded with aid made it through. Israel suspended entry for the rest.

The UN has urged all parties to agree to a "humanitarian pause" so Israel can reopen the crossings.

"Nearly 47,000 people have sought refuge in 58 UNRWA schools across the Gaza strip.”

The UN reports significant displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and limited access to basic resources.

People in Gaza still only have power for up to eight hours per day, while sewage and solid waste are still accumulating in the streets.