Half of States End Extra COVID Jobless Benefits

Those who qualify for the federal payout can receive an extra $300 per week from the government on top of a check from their state.

Rent relief was one of the ways lawmakers tried to ease the burden on people who were financially impacted by COVID.

They also approved billions in federal unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs.

Now half of states say they're cutting off that extra money.

Governors of those states, all Republican, say the additional jobless checks are keeping people from going back to work as more Americans get vaccinated and jobs come back.

But Democrats and the White House say some of the workforce is still out of work for other reasons.

