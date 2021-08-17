Haiti Rescue Efforts Resume As Death Toll Rises To More Than 1,900

By Newsy Staff
August 17, 2021
Rescue efforts on the island nation have resumed after Tropical Storm Grace passed through.
More than 1,900 people are now reported dead after a powerful earthquake hit Haiti this weekend.

Rescue efforts on the island nation have resumed.

They had to be paused because of a tropical storm passing through.

U.S. Crews say they are helping people who may be trapped or need help getting to a safe location.

A U.S. aid administrator said the agency is also looking to bring supplies to people.

