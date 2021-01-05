Gulf States Lift Blockade Of Qatar

The embargo began in mid-2017 when the Saudi-led bloc accused Qatar of supporting terrorism — a charge it denies.

A group of Gulf Arab states has lifted its nearly four-year blockade of neighboring Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the so-called "solidarity and stability" agreement on Tuesday during a regional summit in Riyadh.

The embargo began in mid-2017, when the bloc accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and being too close to Iran — allegations Qatar has consistently denied.

The bloc also called for the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera Media Network to be shut down over its critical news coverage of the region.

The U.S. reportedly helped restore relations between Qatar and its neighbors, though the terms of the deal were not immediately released.