The Gulf Coast is on high alert as Hurricane Delta clips the Yucatan Peninsula and heads toward the U.S.

It's weakened a bit but is still a dangerous Category 3 storm. Maximum sustained winds are at about 120 mph.

Delta could maintain strength as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico's warm waters.

It's projected to hit Louisiana Friday.

