Gulf Coast Braces For Hurricane Sally's Impact

Residents across several states are bracing for Hurricane Sally as the powerful, slow-moving storm takes aim at the Gulf Coast.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

"Several hours out and it's already into the parking lots. That makes me wonder how much worse it's going to be than what they might even be saying."

Residents across several states are bracing for Hurricane Sally as the powerful, slow-moving storm takes aim at the Gulf Coast.

Sally is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. And forecasters are predicting dangerous storm surges, flash flooding and heavy rain for the areas in its path.

Hurricane warnings and disaster declarations are already in place in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

This storm comes just weeks after Hurricane Laura tore through the region.