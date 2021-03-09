CDC Releases New Vaccine Guidelines

New CDC guidance says fully vaccinated people can socialize with other vaccinated people.

Good news for people who are fully vaccinated: the CDC released new guidelines for the millions of Americans who have gotten their two doses.

It says those people can socialize with other vaccinated people.

"Every time that there is a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "We know that many of our variants have emerged from international places, and we know that the travel corridor is a place where people are mixing a lot. We are really trying to restrain travel at this time period of time."

Dr. Walensky says travel for vaccinated people could be included in the next set of guidelines after more research.

They can visit with unvaccinated people who are at low risk for severe COVID infections without masks or distancing. And they don't have to quarantine or get tested for COVID after being exposed to the virus. Vaccinated people should still wear masks in public.

The CDC did not issue travel guidance.