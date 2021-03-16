Groups Join Forces For $30M Voting Rights Effort

Multiple left-leaning groups launched a $30 million effort aimed at securing voting rights legislation.

The groups want to encourage the Senate to pass a voting rights bill which Republicans want to strike down.

CNN reports the majority of the funding will go to ad campaigns to get voters on board with the measure.

Another $10 million will go to grassroots initiatives.