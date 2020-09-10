Greek Refugee Camp Destroyed After Second Fire In 1 Week

Wednesday's nights blazes were actually the second set of fires to engulf the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos this week.

Lauren Magarino: "I want to turn back to that fire that was in Greece at the largest refugee camp in Europe. We're gonna bring in Newsy's Katherine Biek for more on this story It's developing, and I have a lot of questions, but I guess I could just start with: What is Greece working on as far as a plan to provide housing for everyone who's been displaced?"

Katherine Biek: "Well, if the government is putting some sort of plan together, it has not been announced yet. We do know about 400 unaccompanied children have been flown to the mainland. But everyone else has kind of been left to their own devices at this point.

"There are unconfirmed reports that police are putting up roadblocks so migrants can't walk into neighboring towns. So many ended up sleeping in fields overnight. Most of them don't have any belongings. That's because last night fires were actually the second set of blazes to hit the camp just this week. Though anything that wasn't burned in those previous fires has now been destroyed by the second set.

"Outside of Greece, human rights groups have been warning for years that the overcrowding conditions of this migrant camp would end up prompting some sort of humanitarian disaster. This camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. It's filled with tents and containers, and the camp has actually been described as a tinderbox because it's made up of so many flammable materials. It built to hold just 3000 people. Instead, more than four times that amount were staying at the shelter when the fires broke out.

"And most recently, everyone's been staying inside the camp and not leaving because of a COVID-19 outbreak that infected at least 35 residents. Now an investigation has been launched into the fires. But aid workers and officials in the area are already saying that the blazes were intentionally set by a group of migrants who were upset over being forced a quarantine."