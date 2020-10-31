Greek Orthodox Priest Shot In Lyon As New Violence Rattles France

The motive is unclear, but the attack comes amid tension over images of Prophet Mohammad and spate of recent violence.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A person with a sawed-off rifle shot a Greek Orthodox priest Saturday afternoon in Lyon, France.

Authorities say the priest was shot twice in the abdomen while closing his church, and is now in critical condition.

Police are looking for the suspect. France's Prime Minister said he's returning to Paris to assess the situation.

The motive is unclear, but it comes days after a man killed three people at a church in the French city of Nice. Three suspects are in custody for that attack. While the reason behind killings isn't entirely clear, it happened on the Islamic holiday celebrating Mohammad's birthday. Tensions have been high between France and Muslim nations related to the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's publishing of images of Mohammad, which is strictly forbidden under Islam.

In 2015, gunmen shot 12 people dead at Charlie Hebdo's office after it first printed the images. The magazine recently republished them as the terror suspects went on trial.

And two weeks ago a Paris teacher was decapitated in a suspected terrorist attack. The teacher had reportedly shown the Charlie Hebdo cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in class.