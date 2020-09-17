Greek Authorities Move Migrants To New Camp After Fires

The U.N. Refugee Agency says the island's new camp can accommodate about 8,000 people.

Greek authorities have started moving thousands of displaced refugees to a new camp on the island of Lesbos.

Many refugees were forced to sleep on the street after fires tore through the Moria camp last week.

More than 12,000 people had been living in the camp, which was known for its poor living conditions.

The U.N. Refugee Agency says the island's new camp can accommodate about 8,000 people.