Greece Under Lockdown to Avoid Hospital Strain

By Victoria Trampler
November 6, 2020
Greece announced it's implementing a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to stem the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

While infection rates in Greece are lower than in neighboring countries, the prime minister said its health system couldn't handle the same number of patients as its neighbors. 

63% of the nation's coronavirus intensive-care beds are occupied.

The lockdown will last through the end of November.

