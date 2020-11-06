Greece Under Lockdown to Avoid Hospital Strain

The lockdown will last through the end of November.

Greece announced it's implementing a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to stem the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

While infection rates in Greece are lower than in neighboring countries, the prime minister said its health system couldn't handle the same number of patients as its neighbors.

63% of the nation's coronavirus intensive-care beds are occupied.

