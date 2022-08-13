The Great Barrier Reef Has Highest Growth Of Coral In Nearly 40 Years

The Great Barrier Reef Has Highest Growth Of Coral In Nearly 40 Years
By Lea Herring
August 13, 2022
Good news for Australia’s oceans! The Great Barrier Reef is showing signs of repair. 

The reef has been suffering from a large amount of ocean bleaching due to the rise in ocean temperatures. 

However, the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) has found that two-thirds of the famous reef is showing the highest growth of coral in nearly four decades.

According to a report released by AIMS, in the reefs surveyed between August 2021 and May 2022, the average hard coral cover increased to 36% from 27% in the northern region, and a 33% from 26% in the central region.

Unfortunately, the Great Barrier Reef is still vulnerable, as in the southern region it decreased from 38% to 34%.

Dr. John Bruno, a marine ecologist and professor at the University of North Carolina, joins Newsy to explain what caused this growth and why it's so important.

