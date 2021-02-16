Governors Want More Clarity, Input On Vaccines

U.S. governors want more control over how the federal government distributes vaccines and they want clearer reporting from the CDC.

Governors want more input in how coronavirus vaccines are distributed in their states.

In a letter to President Biden, the National Governors Association said it's important for the American people to fully understand what's happening with the vaccine.

They want more control over how the federal government distributes vaccines to pharmacies and health centers and they are asking the CDC to make public reporting on vaccine distribution clearer.