Governor Newsom Declares Drought Emergency Across California

The governor's order frees up additional state funding to address the crisis as Newsom urges Californians to bolster water conservation efforts.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a drought emergency for the entire state. California is seeing one of its worst droughts since the late 1800s. 80% of California residents are seeing the effects of record low precipitation and high temperatures.

The governor is also urging residents to reduce water usage by as much as 15%. This comes as the state has been fighting numerous wildfires that have ravaged nearly 2.5 million acres of land.