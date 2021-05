Less than a month ago, the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of a video of a UFO moving through the sky.

The Defense Department's watchdog said it will look at how the Pentagon handles UFO reports.

It comes after the leaked video from 2019 showing a mysterious object moving through the sky. The Pentagon confirmed the video's authenticity last month.

Congress is set to receive an unclassified intelligence report on UFOs in June.