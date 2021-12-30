Gov. Pritzker Urges Scaled-Back New Year's Eve

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging residents to scale back any New Year's gatherings.

Many governors across the country are urging residents to scale back any New Year's gatherings. For example, Illinois saw 21,000 new cases Friday, including 79 deaths.

That's the most on record since the pandemic took shape in March of 2020. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned residents to think twice about how many people will be gathering in their homes and try to make sure that everyone is socially distancing. He also announced additional measures are being taken to help lessen the spread.

"Today we're announcing that in addition to the mobile sites that we launched two weeks ago, we're surging boosters and vaccination clinics across the state to meet the increased demand driven by the Omicron variant. To get more shots in arms, we are coordinating with local health departments expanding capacity by assisting them with surge staffing to help administer the vaccinations," Pritzker said.