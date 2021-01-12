Gov. Newsom Commits To Stepping Up Vaccine Rollout

Newsom admitted to a slow rollout in California, but said "all hands are on deck" to accelerate the vaccine distribution.

In California, the death toll from COVID topped 30,000 yesterday.

Governor Gavin Newsom admitted the state's rollout of vaccines has been too slow, but he committed to administering one million shots by the end of this week.

Newsom said: "We are sending an urgent call across the spectrum, our health care partners, our legislative partners, as well as labor and business partners up and down the state, this notion of an all hands on deck approach to accelerate the equitable and safe distribution of vaccines."