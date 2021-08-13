Gov. DeSantis Launches Effort To Reduce Hospitalizations

Florida and Texas accounted for 40% of the country's new hospitalizations over the past week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Florida's governor is focusing on treating people with COVID.

He announced the launch of a rapid response unit. It's goal is to expand the use of monoclonal antibodies in order to prevent more hospitalizations.

"We'll be able to deliver Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatments to folks. The key to this is if you're in one of those high risk categories and you become COVID positive, doing it before the symptoms get very severe is when it's most likely to work," said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Yesterday, the White House COVID Response Team said in the past week Florida had more COVID cases than all 30 states with the lowest case rates combined.

Florida and Texas accounted for 40% of the country's new hospitalizations over the past week.