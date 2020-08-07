Gov. Cuomo Says New York Schools Can Reopen For In-Person Learning

All regions in the state have low infection rates, but Cuomo warned state guidance can change if the rate goes up.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said all schools can reopen for in-person learning.

Gov. Cuomo posted on Twitter about the reopening: "In schools as elsewhere, masks are required when social distancing is impossible. Every student should plan to have one with them at all times. If a student does not have a mask, the school will be required to provide one."

Cuomo asked schools to examine three issues: how they will address testing, contact tracing and inequalities in remote learning.