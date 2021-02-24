Former Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

Former aide Lindsey Boylan released a lengthy statement saying Cuomo made suggestive comments and even forced a kiss on her.

"Let's play strip poker."

That's the opening line to a sexual harassment allegation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan released a lengthy statement Wednesday alleging Cuomo even forced a kiss on her after a one-on-one meeting.

Boylan says she endured "degrading" harassment, like the powerful governor suggesting she look up images of Lisa Shields — his rumored former girlfriend — because they "could be sisters." Boylan said Cuomo started calling her "Lisa" in front of colleagues.

Boylan says she wasn't alone. She says Cuomo treated female staff differently, including giving them roses on Valentine's Day. She said: "Telling my truth isn't about seeking revenge ... but his abusive behavior needs to stop."

Cuomo has not addressed her claims.

The allegations are the latest controversy involving Cuomo, whose handling of COVID-related nursing home deaths is under federal investigation.

"It is a lie to say any numbers were inaccurate. That is a lie."

New York Republicans are pushing to impeach the governor, an effort one Democrat has joined.

"He spent about 10 minutes, which seemed like an eternity, seemed like an hour, just berating me."

State Assemblyman Ron Kim saying in an op-ed: "There is a long pattern of abusive tactics that the governor deploys when the public gets too close to learning the truth."

New York's impeachment process is like impeaching a president. The state assembly has to vote on articles of impeachment. If passed by a majority, an impeachment trial begins. A conviction requires two-thirds of the Senate to vote for impeachment. But Democrats hold a legislative majority and are unlikely to support impeachment.

