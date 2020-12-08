Gottlieb: WH Had Pfizer Data, Still Declined To Buy More Vaccine Doses

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who sits on Pfizer's board, says the early data on the company's vaccine was out before the latest rejection.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer of additional doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, a move Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb said happened "multiple times." The detail came the same day the president signed an executive order demanding Americans be vaccinated before the rest of the world. But the enforcement of the order is questionable, and even the top science adviser for Operation Warp Speed couldn't explain it. Moncef Slaoui said in a television interview Tuesday morning, "I don't know exactly what this order is about."