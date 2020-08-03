Former FDA Commissioner Says MLB Outbreak Offers Warnings For Schools

Scott Gottlieb told CNBC the league's lack of enforced protocols foreshadow what may be seen if schools are unprepared.

The number of coronavirus cases in Major League Baseball has the attention of a former Trump administration official.

Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA Commissioner, says the MLB outbreaks show what could happen if schools reopen too soon.

Gottlieb told CNBC the league's lack of enforcement of protocols foreshadow what we may see if schools are unprepared.

So far, The Miami Marlins and ST. Louis Cardinals have reported outbreaks... forcing them to temporatily suspend their seasons.

Gottlieb said, "I think it is a warning for what could potentially happen if we're not very careful with the schools. The question's going to become, when do you close the school? And that really wasn't addressed by the CDC."

Gottlieb said schools need to have a plan in place before they see an outbreak — and that includes suspending in-person learning.