GOP Senators Unveil Infrastructure Counteroffer

By Simon Kaufman
May 27, 2021
The offer is $928 billion spent over eight years.
Senate Republicans unveiled their latest infrastructure counterproposal and say they're confident the White House will like it.

It's a $928 billion plan over eight years.

Republicans previously rejected the Biden administration's latest offer of $1.7 trillion — down from the original $2.3 trillion proposal.

The GOP originally offered a $568 billion plan and then one that was about $50 billion more.

They say this latest proposal will not require raising taxes and focuses more on physical infrastructure.

