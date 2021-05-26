GOP Leaders Condemn Rep. Taylor Greene's Comments

The congresswoman equated mask requirements with the Holocaust.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Despite condemnation from her own party, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is standing by her comments equating congressional face mask requirements with the discrimination against Jews in Nazi Germany leading up to the Holocaust.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemned Greene's initial comments Tuesday — several days after she made them. He called them "wrong" and "appalling."

The Senate's first Jewish majority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer expressed his outrage Tuesday.

"These are sickening reprehensible comments and she [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene] should stop this vile language immediately," Schumer said.

House lawmakers, including 11 Republicans, voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments earlier this year for previous violent and conspiracy-theory-driven comments she made.