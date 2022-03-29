Google Issues Warning For Chrome Users

Google says its Chrome browser is vulnerable to a dangerous hack.

The company said it will be several days before it rolls out an emergency update. Microsoft confirms its Edge browser has the same issue and has already issued a fix.

Other browsers like Samsung, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera could also be open to the same exposure.

When you are able to update, remember Chrome must be restarted for the fix to take effect. Chrome has over 2.65 billion users worldwide.