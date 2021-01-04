Google, Alphabet Employees Create Union

Google management has faced pushback from employees in recent years for its contracts with the military and the treatment of certain workers.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Employees of Google and its parent company Alphabet say they've created a union.

The Communications Workers of America supports the effort, which is rare for a major U.S. tech company.

The new union says it will address issues like compensation, employee classification and the type of work Google takes on.

Google management has faced pushback from employees in recent years for its contracts with the military and the treatment of certain workers.