March Madness: Top Seeds Gonzaga, Arizona Fall In NCAA Tournament

Arkansas, Duke, Houston and Villanova are the first four teams advancing to the Elite Eight of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Mike Krzyzewski has spent more than four decades at Duke telling his players what to do, with championship-level results.

With his Hall of Fame career in danger of coming to an end, Krzyzewski let his players dictate the game-closing defensive strategy of switching from an uncharacteristic zone defense into Duke's famous man-to-man.

The key defensive stops and two late baskets by Jeremy Roach moved Krzyzewski within one win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his farewell season with a 78-73 win over Texas Tech on Thursday night.

Related Story Estimated 45M Americans To Bet On March Madness Basketball Tournament

Kansas is the lone No. 1 seed remaining in the NCAA men's basketball tournament following losses by Gonzaga and Arizona. Gonzaga absorbed a 74-68 loss to fourth seed Arkansas in the West Region as JD Notae had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Razorbacks.

Houston knocked out Arizona as Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points in their 72-60 decision over the Wildcats. The Cougars will take on Villanova following the Wildcats' 63-55 Sweet 16 win over Michigan.

Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie scored 12 and made a key 3-pointer late for Villanova Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.