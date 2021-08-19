Gold Star Families Reflect After 20 Years Of War

Families focused on remembering loved ones who served in Afghanistan.

The images of the Taliban patrolling the streets and Afghans desperately trying to climb aboard planes are especially difficult for Gold Star families.

They're the families of the over 2,400 U.S. service members who died serving in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. Craig Gross, who lost his son Frank, says one question has repeatedly come to mind over the past few days: Did our soldiers die in vain?

"Our sons did not die in vain. No one will ever be able to take away from our sons what they did for our country. No one will ever be able to diminish the sacrifice that they made. And the sacrifice that Gold Star families made," said Craig Gross.

Gross and other Gold Star families Newsy spoke with said it’s time to heal, not blame. They say their mission is to keep their loved ones’ memories alive.