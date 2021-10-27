GM To Install 40,000 Electric Vehicle Chargers In The U.S. And Canada

SMS
GM To Install 40,000 Electric Vehicle Chargers In The U.S. And Canada
By Joshua Senegal
By Joshua Senegal
October 27, 2021
October 27, 2021
The company announced it will spend $750 million on equipment to launch a community charging program that mainly focuses on under-served rural areas.

General Motors has already pledged to offer only electric cars by 2035 and now it's taking another step toward that future.

The company is launching a new program to put 40,000 charging stations in the U.S. and Canada by 2025 — mainly in under-served rural areas.

 

Related StoryHertz Orders 100,000 Teslas, Among Largest EV Purchases EverHertz Orders 100,000 Teslas, Among Largest EV Purchases Ever

GM plans to spend $750 million giving dealerships charging equipment. Those dealerships will work with local communities to determine where these stations should go.

General Motors' director of EV Ecosystem & Commercialization discussed the company's plan for an electric future.

SMS