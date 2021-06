Dealers will fix the cars for free starting in August.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

GM is recalling more than 380,000 cars because of a suspension problem that leads to "swaying" on the highway.

It affects Cadillac SRX and the Saab 9-4 X SUV's.

Owners shouldn't drive the cars if there's a dashboard warning light or unusual steering behavior.

Dealers will fix it for free starting in August.