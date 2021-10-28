newsy
Global Vaccination Efforts Slow With Multiple Issues To Blame
By Newsy Staff
October 28, 2021
The U.S. has had the lowest vaccination rate of the world's seven largest countries, and other countries are still struggling to begin.
