The suit is seeking damages of more than $1.3 billion.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation.

Giuliani is the lawyer for former President Trump.

Dominion accuses Giuliani of pushing a "viral disinformation campaign" against the company after the election as he advocated for overturning the election results.

The suit is seeking damages of more than $1.3 billion.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.