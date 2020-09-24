Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court

Vice President Mike Pence, Former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made visits Wednesday.

People came from all over the country to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Normally, mourners could have passed through the great hall, but because of the pandemic, her casket was moved outside to the top of the Supreme Court steps. President Trump and the first lady are set to visit Thursday. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence, Former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made visits.

Ginsburg moves to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. She's the first woman in history to do so.