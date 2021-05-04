Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial Pushed Back To Fall 2021

Maxwell faces several charges, including two new charges just filed in March, which include sex trafficking of a minor.

The trial against Ghislaine Maxwell has been pushed back until the fall. It was supposed to get underway in July.

Maxwell is Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and alleged accomplice. She's accused of helping him sexually abuse minors for a decade.

