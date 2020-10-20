Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Request To Keep Epstein Deposition Sealed

A federal appeals court ruled that the public has the right to see the 2016 testimony.

Ghislaine Maxwell's request to keep her past deposition about Jeffrey Epstein sealed has been denied.

Maxwell's lawyers argued that making the deposition public could make it harder for her to have a fair trial.

Maxwell has been charged with helping Epstein create a sex trafficking ring. She has pleaded not guilty.