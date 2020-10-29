Germany To Shut Restaurants, Bars, Theaters Until End of November

Chancellor Merkel announced closings of restaurants, bars and theaters until end of November, saying, "This winter is going to be tough. ."

Germany is also preparing for a new set of lockdown measures, with Chancellor Angela Merkel warning of a “difficult winter” ahead.

Beginning Monday, restaurants, bars and salons will be closed for four weeks.

Gatherings will be limited to 10 people from no more than two households.

Schools, stores and places of worship can remain open.

Germany reported more than 16,000 new cases of Covid-19 Thursday, bringing its total to nearly half a million.

