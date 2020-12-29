German Pilot Flies Syringe-Shaped Route In Support Of Vaccine Rollout

The 20-year-old pilot says he did it to raise awareness for the COVID vaccine rollout in the EU.

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's a syringe. Take a look at this.

A German pilot traced the outline of a giant needle through his flight path. The 20-year-old told Reuters he did it to raise awareness for the COVID vaccine rollout in Europe.

Germany gave out its first doses of the vaccine over the weekend. It plans to distribute more than 1.3 million doses before the end of the year.