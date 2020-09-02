German Government Says Navalny Had Nerve Agent In His System

Toxicology reports showed the Soviet-era chemical nerve agent, Novichok in Navalny's system.

Germany's government says Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was indeed poisoned.

Their toxicology reports showed the Soviet-era chemical nerve agent, Novichok in Navalny's system.

That's the same type of agent used to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the U.K. in 2018. British authorities charged two alleged Russian intelligence agents, but Russia hasn't allowed their extradition.

Doctors at the Berlin hospital where Navalny is being treated say his condition is improving, but he's still on a ventilator. They expect a long recovery and can't rule out long-term effects on his health.

The White House National Security Council on Wednesday called the findings "deeply troubling" and said the United States would "hold those in Russia accountable."