Georgia To Reopen Some Businesses Despite President's Disapproval

Georgia's plan to reopen fitness centers, bowling alleys, barber shops, salons and more is the most aggressive reopening plan of any U.S. state.

President Donald Trump says he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp he "strongly" disagrees with the state's decision to start reopening businesses like hair salons and gyms this week.

He said at a press briefing Wednesday, "You know what? Maybe wait a little bit longer until you get in a phase two."

But Kemp says he'll go ahead with reopening. He announced Monday that fitness centers, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail salons and more would be allowed to open for business on Friday. It's the most aggressive reopening plan of any U.S. state.

Reopened businesses will be required to step up sanitation, screen employees for fever or respiratory issues, and stagger shifts and workspaces to help maintain social distancing. Kemp said these businesses will be allowed to reopen because they weren't able to perform "baseline operations" like payroll.

The decision has left many business owners confused about how to reopen while protecting themselves and their customers from COVID-19.

