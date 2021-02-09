Georgia To Review Trump Phone Call To Raffensperger

A complaint filed by a professor at the George Washington University Law School led to the probe.

The office of Georgia's Secretary of State has opened an investigation into his conversation with former President Donald Trump.

On January 2, Trump called that official, Brad Raffensperger, and asked him to find just enough votes to overturn the election results in Georgia, a state President Biden won.

It suggests Trump may have committed one or more violations of Georgia law.

A Trump senior adviser said there was nothing improper about the phone conversation.

