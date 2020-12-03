Georgia To Certify Election Results On Friday

December 3, 2020
Georgia's first audit was done by hand.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Georgia's election recount deadline has now passed and the results are expected to be re-certified tomorrow.
FOX 5 Atlanta reports, as of late last night, at least 142 of the 159 counties in the state met the deadline.
President-elect Biden won the state and President Trump's campaign called for a recount. This is the state's second recount.
The first was an audit done by hand. Just like the first recount, officials say the results are not likely to change.