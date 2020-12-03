Georgia To Certify Election Results On Friday

Georgia's first audit was done by hand.

Georgia's election recount deadline has now passed and the results are expected to be re-certified tomorrow.

FOX 5 Atlanta reports, as of late last night, at least 142 of the 159 counties in the state met the deadline.

President-elect Biden won the state and President Trump's campaign called for a recount. This is the state's second recount.

The first was an audit done by hand. Just like the first recount, officials say the results are not likely to change.

