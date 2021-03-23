Georgia Sheriff Won't Comment Further On Spa Shootings

Despite international interest in the case, the department will not make any more comments on the investigation.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Georgia the investigation into the shootings in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead is still going on.

And a county sheriff says despite international interest in the case, the department will not make any more comments on the investigation.

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds says the main focus is making sure they have all the facts and evidence needed for prosecution.

As of now, we know what happened, but police are still trying to figure out the why. The suspect says he acted out of sexual frustration, but many believe this was a racially motivated attack.

Six of the eight people killed were Asian women.