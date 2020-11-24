WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Back On Campaign Trail After Negative Test

SMS
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Back On Campaign Trail After Negative Test
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
Loeffler's office says she has not experienced symptoms and followed CDC guidelines throughout the whole process.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Sen. Kelly Loeffler is returning to the campaign trail after testing negative for the coronavirus twice. The Georgia senator tested positive for COVID-19 and received an inconclusive test result over the weekend.

Loeffler's office says she has not experienced symptoms and followed CDC guidelines throughout the whole process.

Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock in January's election.

SMS