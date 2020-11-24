Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Back On Campaign Trail After Negative Test

Loeffler's office says she has not experienced symptoms and followed CDC guidelines throughout the whole process.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler is returning to the campaign trail after testing negative for the coronavirus twice. The Georgia senator tested positive for COVID-19 and received an inconclusive test result over the weekend.

Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock in January's election.