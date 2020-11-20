Georgia Secretary of State: "Numbers Don't Lie"

Georgia completed a hand tally last night confirming Biden won by more than 12,000 votes.

Georgia's secretary of state is expected to certify the state's presidential election results today.

His office erroneously said he had already certified the results.

It now says he has not yet but will certify them, affirming a win for Joe Biden.

"Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don't lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state's office, or of courts or either campaigns."

The hand tally was conducted to comply with a new state law; it was not in response to any suspected problems with the results.

Raffenspeger must certify the election results by 5 p.m. today.

Gov. Brian Kemp then has until 5 p.m. tomorrow to certify the state's slate of 16 presidential electors.

