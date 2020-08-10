Amid 40% Rise Of Coronavirus In Kids, School Return Gets Bumpy Start

August 10, 2020
Kids are testing positive for the coronavirus at an increased rate, challenging notions that kids are less susceptible, as students return to class.
Experts say safe school reopening requires social distancing, personal protective equipment, and low transmission in communities. Without that, the risk of sparking coronavirus outbreaks could be higher than anticipated. More positive tests among kids and outbreaks at reopened schools is making experts skeptical of the limited evidence we have.