WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Georgia Supermarket Cashier Fatally Shot Over Face Mask Dispute

SMS
Georgia Supermarket Cashier Fatally Shot Over Face Mask Dispute
By Eliana Moreno
By Eliana Moreno
June 15, 2021
June 15, 2021
Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arguing with the cashier about the store's mask policy before fatally shooting her.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Georgia, a grocery store cashier was shot and killed yesterday after an argument over the store's face mask policy.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arguing with the cashier about the store's mask rule, so he left and then came back in and shot her. Another cashier was grazed by a bullet.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy was in the store and shot at the suspect, then police arrested him as he tried to escape.

The sheriff's deputy was also treated for injuries.

SMS