Georgia Supermarket Cashier Fatally Shot Over Face Mask Dispute

Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arguing with the cashier about the store's mask policy before fatally shooting her.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Georgia, a grocery store cashier was shot and killed yesterday after an argument over the store's face mask policy.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arguing with the cashier about the store's mask rule, so he left and then came back in and shot her. Another cashier was grazed by a bullet.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy was in the store and shot at the suspect, then police arrested him as he tried to escape.

The sheriff's deputy was also treated for injuries.