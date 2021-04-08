Georgia Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions

Businesses don't have to enforce social distancing and there are no bans on gathering.

Georgia is lifting all COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Thursday businesses don't have to enforce social distancing and there are no bans on gathering. Masks will be encouraged but not required.

Gov. Brian Kemp's order also eliminates shelter in place requirements.

Kemp said he's comfortable with the decision because COVID cases are trending in the right direction and all adults in Georgia are eligible for the vaccine now.