The new law prevents cuts of more than 5% in a span of five years.

Georgia will now ban local lawmakers from making large cuts to police department budgets.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law that prevents cities or counties from reducing law enforcement budgets by more than 5% within five years.

Kemp said this was in response to the "Defund the Police" movement. Opponents say this law gives state lawmakers too much control over local budgets.