Some Georgia Businesses Will Be Allowed To Reopen This Week

Businesses including salons and gyms could reopen with minimum basic operations by the end of this week.

"By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress that we all have made in this battle against COVID-19," said Kemp.

On Monday, Kemp said fitness centers, bowling alleys, barber shops, body art centers, nail salons and more would be allowed to open for business on Friday. Dine-in restaurants, movie theaters and private social clubs will able to open April 27. Nightclubs, bars and live performance venues will remain closed for now.

Reopened businesses will have to step up sanitation, screen employees for fever or respiratory issues, and stagger shifts and workspaces to help maintain social distancing. Kemp said these businesses will be allowed to reopen because they weren't able to perform "baseline operations" like payroll.

Other states, including Texas, are also preparing to lift stay-at-home orders in an attempt to get the economy back on track. The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented levels of unemployment by forcing many nonessential businesses to close.

Georgia's statewide stay-at-home order doesn't end until April 30, but Kemp said his announcement will supersede both that rule and any local orders.